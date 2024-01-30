Advice for Small Businesses on Financial Risk Management

All businesses are exposed to internal and external risks.



These risks can range from reputational and strategic risks to liability and security risks.



However, the most significant risk for many small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) is financial. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have lower cash reserves, so they need to manage their financial risks across different business dimensions.

Although it may be intimidating for business owners to engage with, it's still advised that management teams at SMEs learn about financial risks and how they may be able to mitigate risks to their business, because "knowledge is power."



You can also ensure that your business is equipped to stay afloat in difficult times by preparing for unexpected circumstances and mitigating any perceived financial risks, or risks that have been detected during risk assessment processes for your business.

This article will examine strategies that small business owners can employ to manage financial risk.

1. Understanding the types of potential risks

Before learning about the risks and their likelihood, you must understand the risk profiles. Business risk profiles help you determine how much risk to accept and how that will impact your decision-making strategies. Risk profiles also include the level of threats and risks that an organisation faces.

Operational Risk

Operational risks are any internal or external business process risks that can cause loss. Operational risks can range from cyber-attacks to natural disasters.

Strategic Risk

When trying to achieve your strategic goals, you may face a risk of failure if events hinder or discourage you. The strategic risk is caused by mergers, acquisitions and other forms of competition, as well as changes in the market or industry, customer demand or changes within your company.

Reputational risk

Imagine the damage that a reputational risk could cause to a small company. The actions of delinquent staff can cause reputational risk, as can those taken by the company or even joint venture partners and suppliers. This risk can be damaging, adversely impacting an organisation's valuation and profitability. It also affects client relationships.

Internal Risk

External risks are just as significant as internal risks, such as capital management and profitability. Market risk is an external risk to consider (e.g. changes in equity or interest rates and scenarios that may affect your business (such as a downturn in the economy) are all external risks to consider. These risks can lead to an unexpected and sudden loss of revenue.

2. Implementing a Financial Risk Management Strategy

Risks are unavoidable, so SMES must have a strategy for managing them. Businesses can be better prepared to deal with risks and find more cost-effective solutions by identifying risks.

Assessing risks is the first step. Assess the likelihood of a given risk, its impact on your company, and the systems you can implement to deal with the potential effects. Finally, evaluate the effectiveness of your processes for managing risk by assessing their ability to mitigate any negative impacts that may occur.

When you are experimenting with something new, such as launching a new product or service (e.g. Launching a new service or product is essential, as well as during economic downturns such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Consider Business Insurance

Small business insurance is essential. This is a safety net that can be a lifeline for entrepreneurs who are unpredictable.

Business insurance provides financial protection against various risks, such as property damage and liability claims. The insurance also covers unexpected events that can cause business disruptions. Insurance can reduce the financial burden on the business owner in the event of a lawsuit or property damage. Legal costs, repairs to property, and related expenses are covered.

Business insurance can build trust among clients and other stakeholders by demonstrating an interest in responsible business practices. Explore business insurance from BizCover.

Prepare for the unexpected

It would help if you were prepared to face the unknown now that you know the possible risks. Cash flow management is one way to be financially prepared. Cash flow is the money that comes in and leaves a business. Positive cash flow is when more money enters the business than leaves it.

Small businesses often fail because of poor cash flow. Cash flow plays many vital roles. It can cover short-term debts, allow you to pay upfront without using credit, give you more negotiating power, provide you with capital for new opportunities, create a more valuable company, and, as mentioned previously, give you the flexibility to navigate through downturns.

Strategic planning is essential for improving cash flow. This can be done by preparing cash flows, performing regular cash flow analysis (this gives insight into your business), dealing with delinquent payers (applying late payment fees to deter them), using invoice finance (get an advance on unpaid bills), and cash forecasting (which will give you a better idea of your future finances).

Separate your personal and business funds

Separating your personal and business finances is a good rule of thumb. Mixing personal and business money can lead to significant risks, such as exposing yourself to liability and jeopardising your finances, assets and credit rating.

Separating your personal and business finances will make the life of your accountant and you easier regarding tax season. It will give you more credibility (having a separate business account makes it look more professional) and help build your business credit.

You can easily keep your finances and your business finances apart. Open a separate business bank account. Get a credit card for your business. Set up a budget. Train your employees on how to handle business expenses. Separate your receipts. By keeping your business finances neat and orderly, you can drastically reduce the risks of your SME being subjected to an audit or having to take out a loan due to a lack of capital.

