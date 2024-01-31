Fully resourced public schools in everyone's interest

Short-term decisions have long-term consequences. We need to get across a basic premise: failing to invest in schools and teachers inflames the wider social and economic costs. While the figures released this week are alarming, there is some good news. The salary agreement recently inked between teachers and the Minns government is an historic advance towards ending the teacher shortage and giving all students the start in life they deserve. It increases starting and top-of-scale salaries for NSW teachers by more than $9000, making NSW teachers the best paid in the country. But this alone will not fix the teacher shortage crisis. We have had a decade of wage suppression, uncompetitive salaries relative to other professions, a blowout in precarious employment and workloads, and under-resourcing.

