'I'd worry if it was cancer': Pensioner furious at $365 fee for MRI scan

Wallsend pensioner Sue Morrison felt a strong sense of injustice when she had to pay $365 for an MRI.
A GP sent her for an MRI after an ultrasound found a 4-centimetre mass in her thigh muscle.
The GP and Mrs Morrison were concerned the mass could be cancerous.
"I went to the doctor because I had pain in the top of my thigh that was radiating right down to my leg and foot," Mrs Morrison, 70, said.
"During that they found a mass in the thigh. My GP was really concerned that it could be something sinister."
The mass was discovered in early January. If she was referred to a specialist, it would have taken months to get an appointment.
"In that time, I'd worry if it was cancer," she said.
The GP referred her for an MRI to "get it looked at properly".
"He said there may be a fee."
Mrs Morrison rang three places that do MRIs.
"They were all about the same price. They all told me it could not be claimed through Medicare."
The MRI showed that the mass was OK at that stage, but it was unusual so she was advised to get it checked again in six months.
"The MRI did find I had a gluteal tear on my left hip," she said.
It was in a different spot to the mass.
Mrs Morrison contacted Medicare to ask why the MRI fee was not covered. She asked for a fee review.
She could not understand why "a GP couldn't be trusted to refer me for an MRI," she said.
"I think it's very unfair, especially when you're a pensioner and normally bulk-billed for things like X-rays.
"I worked most of my life and paid my taxes. I certainly don't ask for anything I'm not entitled to."
Mrs Morrison believes all required MRIs should be free for pensioners.
"I've had an ultrasound and CAT scan to find out what was going on in my thigh and hip and they're covered by Medicare," she said.
"The MRI is a procedure that can show so much more."
A federal health department statement said "GPs are only able to request a small number of Medicare-eligible MRI services" mainly for the head, spine and knee for patients up to age 50.
"Most MRI scans must be requested by a specialist to be eligible for a Medicare rebate. This is because it would generally be the specialist managing the conditions for which MRI scans can support clinical decisions," it said.
The statement added that the MBS [Medicare Benefits Schedule] Review Taskforce worked from 2015 to 2020 to "review items on the MBS".
It did not recommend changes to MRI services.
"The taskforce found that some GPs requested MRI scans for services where it was not necessarily needed, which could delay treatment for the patient from the specialist."
However, the government had established a "MBS continuous review process".
Reviews of MBS items could be requested to "ensure that they remain contemporary, reflect current clinical evidence and support access to high quality care".
