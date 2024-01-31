Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Warmer waters draw sharks to Newcastle's beaches

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 31 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE WATER was evacuated and beaches closed this morning after a swimmer spotted what they believed to be a bull shark nearby.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.