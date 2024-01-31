CBs eye top of group after City win secures T20 Summer Bash finals spot

BLACK ROSES captain Jay Sneddon feels like "we'll take a lot of confidence out of that" as they look deeper into an already unbeaten T20 Summer Bash campaign.
Sneddon says attention now turns to a last-round game against the Thoroughbreds (Hunter) later this month, presenting an opportunity for the Black Roses (Cardiff-Boolaroo) to finish on top of their group.
It comes after Sydney marquee batsmen Stirling McAvoy (51), Matthew Calder (44) and local bowlers Griffin Lea (3-22), Daniel Williams (2-19) helped the Black Roses secure a quarter-final berth by defeating the Sabres (City) by 20 runs at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday night.
The Black Roses made 4-154 having lost the toss and being asked to bat first, before dismissing the Sabres for 134 on the last ball of the match.
Power-play wickets of Sabres trio Angus McTaggart (1), Oli Carter (1) and Daniel Ibrahim (2) proved crucial for Black Roses.
Earlier wins against the Tigers (Wallsend) and Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield) have put CBs in a strong position in Newcastle District Cricket Association's stand-alone tournament.
"We'll take a lot of confidence out of that. Close win first up, scoring 150 against Wallsend out there and then bowling really well against a City side with three professional players," Sneddon told the Newcastle Herald.
Sneddon reckons "it's the first time we [Cardiff-Boolaroo] have gone through" to play-offs amid the latest incarnation of the T20 Summer Bash.
Black Roses and Sabres sit next to each other on the ladder with nine points.
Across the other two pools, top-ranked teams Rosellas (Wests) and Pumas (Hamilton-Wickham) have completed their four rounds with just one loss each and will progress to the next phase of competition.
