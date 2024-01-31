Population bombshell, but the accepted message is growing old

Australia's population has reached 27 million, about 18 years ahead of the expected date forecast by demographers.
Ancient crustaceans like myself can remember when eminent demographer Bernard Salt held a meeting in Newcastle City Hall and gave a passionate warning about the threat posed by our ageing population and the need to increase immigration. Well, 14 years later, we still have a top-heavy aged profile, despite many years of high immigration because migrants also grow old.
Despite their dismal record of predictions, the pro-growth lobby groups get more airtime than the scientists who warn that climate change will create mayhem for the already stressed housing supply, infrastructure, food and water.
It is a message ignored by politicians of all persuasions, most of whom have happily endorsed record population growth at a time when it is increasingly obvious that we cannot cope with the existing number.
The situation is painfully obvious to everyone, except those who inhabit Canberra's air-conditioned towers.
As I reflect on Australia Day and the supporters of "Invasion Day" and "Change the Date" I can't help but think of a more recent event that goes without comment.
Just 80 years ago, during WWII, Japan invaded New Guinea in what was a stepping stone to Australia. Many white and Indigenous Australians were killed in that battle and in attacks on the likes of Darwin. But not a word is said about this attempted invasion that would have changed our country forever, if it had succeeded.
There is no doubt that some terrible things happened 200 years ago, but present-day Australians had no direct involvement in those events. From that awful beginning, we have, between us, created by far the best country in the world. Be it Australia Day, Anzac Day, Christmas Day, that is what Australians celebrate: a great lifestyle in a wonderful country with family and friends.
We are far from perfect with other incidents along the way, and some disturbing behaviour in current times. I would like to think that all politicians, big business and sporting organisations could lead the way in those celebrations, instead of pandering to minority groups. I can assure you, the Australian way of life is not going to change any time soon.
Andrew Hirst ("Vox populi, vox dei - that's it", Letters, 27/1), you are saying that in a democratic society one specific presidential candidate (Trump) should not be prosecuted when there are serious allegations that he committed rape (E.J Carroll), incited murder (January 6, 2021 Capitol attack) and was criminal in his handling of classified government documents.
This is contrary to Trump's view on Hillary Clinton in 2016 where he said she should not run for presidency because of investigations (never proven) into her alleged handling of classified information. You are basically saying that a lawful society should not exist for Trump because it is an impediment to him being elected to be president.
I totally disagree - a truly democratic society should be a lawful society where no individual is above the law - especially when the most heinous of crimes are concerned.
Can you believe it? What is wrong with Americans when they are seriously considering someone with such a vile mouth and bad reputation as Donald Trump to lead their country again?
It is astounding that 30 per cent of Americans still do not believe that Joe Biden won the presidency fair and square. There are some things to like, but an awful lot to deplore, about the US. There are still 27 states that carry out capital punishment, with Alabama recently switching to death by nitrogen. Then there is its appalling treatment of black Americans. It has blood on its hands because of its steadfast loyalty and supply of weapons to Israel. Now it is bombing Yemen because the Houthis have launched a protest over the huge death toll in Gaza by Israel.
Surely the best way to end all of this is for the US to do some very serious talking and acting with Israel. But no.
So the killing goes on.
With more residential units being built in Newcastle's west end there is a growing need for more speciality retail outlets up to and including a department store and maybe a Kmart. Many older Novocastrians would remember Marcus Clark's department store on the corner of Hunter and National Park streets (later Waltons, Spotlight etc). Given that this property is apparently on the market, it would be an ideal location for a multi-level shopping complex and possibly apartments above.
Regarding offshore wind farms versus nuclear power, surely the government has compared the total cost of both projects (i.e. initial cost, installation, maintenance, cabling, lifespan, nuclear waste etc), and, if so, can the public be informed? Hasty political decisions are being made that will affect all Australians in the future. Are these the correct decisions?
Geoff Black ("No hiding contempt for neo-Nazis", Letters, 30/1), there's no place for Nazis in Australian society or any protest mob who cover their faces. Anyone who chants "gas the Jews", as we heard and saw at the Opera House, is a Nazi sympathiser or full-blown Nazi. Surely under race hate legislation, a mandatory long jail sentence for neo-Nazi actions or protest is needed. If you believe in something so strongly, why hide behind a face covering? Only a coward does that.
Bradley Perrett's extensive map of a tramway throughout Newcastle, extending to Belmont, can be accomplished without any drama or expense; just paint a bus a different colour and call it a tram ("Pulling out all stops for a network", Opinion, 19/1). Problem solved, and money saved without a single complaint. Why is something so simple so hard to accept? That the two kilometres of light rail in Hunter street cost close to half a billion dollars, any proposal of an extension is simply a dream that's impractical and extremely expensive.
It was sad to see such a small crowd at the second cricket Test, considering it was one of the most enthralling in years.
