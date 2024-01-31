Population bombshell, but the accepted message is growing old

It is astounding that 30 per cent of Americans still do not believe that Joe Biden won the presidency fair and square. There are some things to like, but an awful lot to deplore, about the US. There are still 27 states that carry out capital punishment, with Alabama recently switching to death by nitrogen. Then there is its appalling treatment of black Americans. It has blood on its hands because of its steadfast loyalty and supply of weapons to Israel. Now it is bombing Yemen because the Houthis have launched a protest over the huge death toll in Gaza by Israel.