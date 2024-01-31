New NDCA development league provides stepping stone for women

Leya Wilson has been integral to Newcastle's explosion in female cricket participation.
Now, the Redhead 48-year-old plans to also pick up the bat and ball in the Newcastle District Cricket Association's (NDCA) first-ever women's development league.
The new initiative comes due to a thirst for more opportunities to play in the fast-growing women's space.
The NDCA women's midweek T20 competition, staged from October to December, has quickly expanded from four teams in 2019 to 14 across two divisions.
The development league, which will be played Wednesdays at 5.30pm between February 7 and March 13, is hoped to offer newcomers the experience to play in the NDCA competition.
Wilson, who has spent plenty of time encouraging females to play the sport as the Newcastle Junior Cricket Association girls cricket officer and cricket manager Newcastle for Cricket NSW, will play for Charlestown in the development league.
She reluctantly filled in for one game in NDCA Women's Plate (second division) competition in November but expects to feel less daunted in the development league, which offers 15-over games with bowlers restricted to two overs and batters retiring on 21.
"Personally, I didn't want to bowl in my one game, whereas this one I'll feel more comfortable the way that I bowl, which is not very well," Wilson said.
"It just takes the pressure off knowing that it's the development league, and if I'm thinking about playing next year this will be my little bridge to playing."
"What we wanted to do was provide another competition that was a chance for everyone to get involved in the game and also as a stepping stone between social cricket and Plate and Cup competition," Beck said.
"It is giving everyone a chance to develop their skills more because they'll have more participation.
"We have 10 clubs looking to play, which is excellent, and I've had quite a lot of new players come in who I've placed out with clubs, so there's been a lot of interest coming in about it."
