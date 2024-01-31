Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle triathlete Aaron Royle commits to lucrative new T100 series

Updated January 31 2024 - 5:55pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Aaron Royle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle's Aaron Royle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE'S Aaron Royle has committed to a newly-launched T100 triathlon series, with eight star-studded races featuring a multi-million dollar prize pot that looks certain to tempt the best of Ironman and Olympic-distance athletes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.