Wallsend hit the road on run home amid defence of NDCA first-grade title

WALLSEND take their premiership defence on the road for the remaining three rounds of the regular season, captain Jacob Montgomery hoping the Tigers will be "hardened" amid a tough battle to make finals.
Sitting fourth on 47 points, behind two upcoming opponents but just ahead of chasing Cardiff-Boolaroo (45), Montgomery has noticed a difference in Wallsend's run home compared to 12 months earlier.
"We're done at home now - Waratah, Charlestown and Stockton. Comparing it to last year we probably had an easier run in," Montgomery told the Newcastle Herald.
"At least, if we get there to finals [this season], we know we'll be hardened and ready because we probably would've had a few weeks of finals-type cricket in the lead up."
The Tigers visit 10th-ranked Waratah-Mayfield this Saturday and next before travelling to tackle Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade leaders Charlestown (56) and finishing with a rematch of the 2022-2023 decider against Stockton (54) at Lynn Oval.
An outright attempt last weekend fell short, hosts Wallsend (240) claiming seven second-innings wickets but Belmont (134, 7-151) establishing a 45-run lead. Stumps were called with five overs left on day two.
"It was disappointing, but we did all we could," Montgomery said.
"They battled hard towards the end and it's always tough taking 20 wickets in a day at Wallsend.
"We took eight [wickets in second innings] against Cardiff, Uni we tried but weren't really in the hunt and obviously pretty close again on the weekend."
Montgomery says left-arm paceman Pat Magann is "getting back to where he was", having taken five wickets for the match and delivered almost 25 overs on the comeback trail from injury.
Aaron Wivell is "finding form at the right time", top scoring with 80 on day one and following up with an unbeaten T20 Summer Bash century just 24 hours later.
