Six points split top 10 as Newcastle cricket's POY award goes in camera

JUST six points separate the top 10 individuals as Newcastle District Cricket Association's player-of-the-year award goes in camera.
Midway leader Josh Geary remains in front, up three points to 13 and extending his advantage to two over reigning champion Oli Carter (11).
Charlestown's Daniel Chillingworth (10) sits third after making ground on the respective captains of Merewether and City, collecting three votes in the two rounds after Christmas.
Cardiff-Boolaroo's Griffin Lea (9) has done the same, jumping to outright fourth spot in the race for the solo prize.
Wallsend's Jacob Montogmery and University's Alex Stafa have added one more point to each of their tallies, now alongside injured Charlestown all-rounder Adam Winchester (8).
University's Simon Norvill (8) has also moved into calculations after round 10 while Wallsend's Nathan Price and Charlestown's Daniel Bailey are seven apiece.
There are three two-day fixtures left in the regular season.
A grand-final lunch, held at Club Charlestown on Friday, March 22, will be when the POY award winner gets announced.
* CAMERON Claridge's season is over for Waratah-Mayfield after tearing his rotator cuff while Liam Wilson (illness) is also out against visiting Wallsend this round. Daniel Redpath and Hamish Macqueen shape as the likely replacements.
* JOSH Bennett bolsters University's bowling line-up after missing January on holidays, Chad Mayo is back for Merewether and Stockton are unchanged. Adam Winchester and Jed Dickson return for Charlestown at the expense of Toby Chillingworth and Kade Sutton.
* CALLUM Gabriel will head overseas to play in England this off-season, the Wallsend all-rounder joining Kent club Beckenham.
