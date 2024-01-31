State tournaments add to bumper Newcastle hockey calendar

NEWCASTLE has been awarded the hosting rights to multiple state hockey championships, bolstering an already bumper 2024 calendar at the Broadmeadow fields.
The men's and women's state championships will be played between Newcastle International Hockey Centre and Central Coast Hockey Park across June 8-10. Divisions 2 and 3 will be held at Broadmeadow, while division 1 will be played at Wyong.
Newcastle will also host the men's over 34s, 50s and 65s state championships across May 24-26.
The event allocations were revealed late Tuesday when Hockey NSW announced its full 2024 field hockey calendar.
They add to the week-long men's and women's under-21 Australian Championships that Newcastle is hosting from March 13-20, and NSW Regional Challenge competition March 8-10.
Taree will host the under-14 boys state championships across May 10-12.
