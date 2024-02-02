Soaring with pelicans and gliders on the casual Central Coast

Once we're buckled in, the rope is fastened to the front and final checks are made, we are soon speeding along the runway. Seconds later we launch into the sky, on a steep 45-degree trajectory that creates the same sensation in my stomach as a roller-coaster, with Woolley pulling back hard on the joystick. Once we reach a safe height, there is a loud "click" as the rope detaches itself, and we are at the mercy of mother nature.