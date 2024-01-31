Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Dakota Thomas retains training partner status with NSW Swifts

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dakota Thomas will be a NSW Swifts training partner for the third year in a row. Picture supplied
Dakota Thomas will be a NSW Swifts training partner for the third year in a row. Picture supplied

Dakota Thomas' dream of one day playing Super Netball remains on track after retaining training partner status with the NSW Swifts for a third straight year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.