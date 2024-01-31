Dakota Thomas retains training partner status with NSW Swifts

Dakota Thomas' dream of one day playing Super Netball remains on track after retaining training partner status with the NSW Swifts for a third straight year.
The club announced on Wednesday that the 23-year-old defender was one of seven training partners, who underpin the Swifts' 10-player roster, for 2024.
Thomas will train daily with the Super Netball squad and could be called upon throughout the season as an injury replacement.
The NSW under-17 and under-19 representative was part of the Swifts squad which contested last year's Team Girls Cup pre-season competition and has previously been called into the match-day squad for Super Netball without taking the court.
"[Swifts coach] Briony [Akle] and the coaches have created an environment where training partners are integral to what the Swifts are trying to achieve, and it's really easy to buy into," Thomas said.
"It's pretty cool getting to train alongside Sarah Klau, Maddy Turner and Teigan O'Shannassy, and defending a player like Helen Housby on a daily basis is an education in itself.
"But it isn't just about learning as there is a lot of trust and faith shown in us and we are expected to hit the ground running if we're called on ... I am also very proud to be representing the Hunter region, a place that is steeped in netball tradition."
This year's Teams Girls Cup will be staged in Sydney for the first time, being contested by Super Netball sides at Ken Rosewall Arena from March 22 to 24.
