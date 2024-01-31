Unlicensed driver jailed after being caught behind wheel for 14th time

A Hunter man has been jailed after police caught him near Maitland driving while disqualified for the 14th time.
Samuel Shakespeare, 31, has never held a NSW driver's licence, according to court documents, and was serving an almost 15-year ban when officers spotted him cutting off traffic and swerving on Anderson Drive at Beresfield just after 11am on October 12 last year.
Maitland Local Court heard on Wednesday that Shakespeare, who was on bail before being led by Corrective Services officers into custody, had served a jail term for a driving offence in 2016.
He was suspended from driving in December, 2010, until May, 2025.
His solicitor asked that he be given an Intensive Correction Order and community service, as an alternative to full-time custody, and told the court the Beresfield man had sold his car.
But Magistrate Kevin Hockey said the only suitable sentence was a jail term.
"Clearly all attempts have been made dating back a significant period of time for the defendant to change his attitude," Magistrate Hockey said.
"There is clearly a total disregard for community safety by the defendant in his actions."
He sentenced Shakespeare to a maximum nine-month jail term - taking into account a 25 per cent discount for an early guilty plea.
With a six-month non-parole period, Shakespeare will be eligible for release on July 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.