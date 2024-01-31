Payback time: High-flying Victory hold no fears for Jets

THE Newcastle Jets submitted to a Bruno Fornaroli blitz the last time they played Melbourne Victory - now they want payback.
Fornaroli went besserk, scoring four first-half goals, to lead Victory to a 5-3 triumph at AAMI Park in round two of the A-League.
It was the launchpad for the Uruguay-born striker's rise to the Socceroos squad for the Asian Cup.
As a result, Fornaroli will be in Qatar when the Jets host the unbeaten Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
"We are really looking forward to this game," in-form Jets striker Trent Buhagiar said. "We want payback for the last game against them. Whenever you come up against a team who has beaten you early in the season, you want to get them back."
Down 4-0 at half-time, the Jets were looking down the barrel of eclipsing their worst loss in history - a 7-0 surrender to Adelaide in 2015.
But they fought their way back and out-scored the home side 3-1 in the second half. It would have finished 5-4 if Clayton Taylor had not wrongly been denied a goal in the second half by the VAR that would have given the rookie a hat-trick.
"The second half, I thought we were a different team. We took it to them," Buhagiar said.
Jets captain Brandon O'Neill said the absence of Fornalroli would "hopefully" result in "less goals" but he remained wary of the strike power in the unbeaten unit.
"They are Melbourne Victory, they are dangerous," O'Neill said. "The boys understand who they are playing but they don't really care for that. They go out and have a crack.
"We are trying to balance that out with understanding what the Victory threats are ... we are still learning how to do that.
"The boys don't have any fear. They genuinely think they can beat every team we are playing.
"What a great opportunity for us, a young team, to go out and beat an unbeaten team."
O'Neill was confident the Jets had learnt from the first meeting with Victory.
"The young boys have experienced that away performance in the first half," O'Neill said.
"When we play them here, we go: 'right in order to not experience that first half, what do we need to do?'
"Us as a playing group - again I can see the maturity level of the players coming through - boys are sitting down by themselves and going through vision and tactical stuff. Why did this happen? How can we prevent it from happening again?
"In successful organisations that is what happens. That is what the people outside the walls of this football club don't see. The boys are actively trying to get better. It is not driven by anyone but the playing group."
The Jets conceded a late goal for a 2-1 loss to Wellington at home last round.
The loss, their seventh in 14 games, leaves them in 10th spot on 16 points, with 12 games remaining.
"It is getting to that stage where we have to start getting a few wins in a row," Buhagiar said. "We haven't won back to back games this season yet.
"That is our main goal. We have Victory then Wanderers. We want to put good performances in and win those games. That will put us back into the middle pack and fighting for finals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.