Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Payback time: High-flying Victory hold no fears for Jets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 31 2024 - 7:07pm, first published 6:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Victory striker Bruno Fornaroli celebrates after scoring in the 5-3 win over the Jets in round two. Picture Getty Images
Melbourne Victory striker Bruno Fornaroli celebrates after scoring in the 5-3 win over the Jets in round two. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Jets submitted to a Bruno Fornaroli blitz the last time they played Melbourne Victory - now they want payback.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.