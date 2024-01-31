Griffiths content with 'strong' Indigenous All Stars squad

Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths still expects to field a "strong" side for the upcoming representative fixture despite injuries, suspensions and the inaugural Las Vegas games ruling some stars out.
Griffiths, Newcastle's NSW Cup coach and former NRLW mentor, is about to switch focus from the club's reserve-grade team to the men's Indigenous side for the All Stars match in Townsville on Friday, February 16.
He recently lodged a list of 35 eligible players to the NRL to determine availabilities and has since whittled it down to a squad of 20, which is expected to be named in coming days.
The All Stars match is being played the same weekend as the first-round of the NRL's Pre-Season Challenge, or trial games, and three weeks ahead of the Las Vegas double-header featuring South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles.
READ MORE: When the Knights hope to play in Las Vegas
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald, Griffiths said injuries, suspensions and other factors had ruled some individuals out but he was pleased overall with the interest from players towards taking part.
"A good response," Griffiths said.
"Some available, some aren't available with injuries and travel after it, to Vegas not long after it.
"There's a couple that aren't available but there's still quality names that are."
While reluctant to talk about individuals who may or may not be in the squad until it is named, Griffiths is certain to be without South Sydney recruit Jack Wighton and Canberra outside-back Sebastian Kris, who both have suspensions carrying over from last year.
Powerhouse Gold Coast forward David Fifita is also unavailable following recent pec surgery.
"We'll still field a strong side," Griffiths said.
"When you've got the likes of the South Sydney contingent who are travelling to Las Vegas but have all made themselves available, they're world-class players.
"Then you've got some good other guys to put in around it."
Last year, Griffiths filled his squad with a couple of Queensland Cup players and he hasn't ruled out a similar move in 2024.
Multiple Knights players are eligible for the Indigenous side, including NRL regulars Dane Gagai, Bradman Best and Adam Elliott.
READ MORE: Bradman Best eyes Indigenous All Stars debut
Dylan Lucas, who has made seven NRL appearances, also hopes to represent his culture, while Ryan Rivett and David Armstrong, who have entered the club's top-30 roster this year for the first time, are also eligible.
"We've got a few here that ... have certainly expressed an interest to play, and no doubt a couple will be thereabouts," Griffiths said.
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga announced this week he wouldn't feature for the Maori team, which Gagai and prop Leo Thompson are also eligible for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.