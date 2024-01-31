Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Stressed out? Join a new survey on what works best to ease the tension

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
January 31 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Madeleine Hinwood said 'we don't yet know how best to prevent and manage stress'. Picture supplied
Dr Madeleine Hinwood said 'we don't yet know how best to prevent and manage stress'. Picture supplied

A Newcastle-based citizen science study will aim to determine which stress management techniques work, given the lack of evidence on successful methods.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.