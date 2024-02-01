No gains from high-speed train to Sydney

We read frequently of the massive amount of money designated to determine the feasibility of the Newcastle to Sydney high-speed rail project. One recent report goes so far as to claim that this system will be built regardless of the eventual cost. Crazy.
Two weeks ago, I travelled by car from my home at Fishing Point to Manly Golf Club for a 2pm function. I left the club about 4.30pm, which meant I was returning in fairly heavy traffic. To and from was achieved in less than two hours.
Now, if I had to travel to (say) Broadmeadow rail station to catch the high-speed train, this would take me in excess of 40 minutes to travel, park, and then walk to the appropriate platform. In essence, I would have to allow one hour for this part of the journey. Add another one hour for the run to Sydney, but where in Sydney? Parramatta or Central Station, take your pick. But how do I then get to Manly Golf Club? I would suggest that this part of the journey could take up to two hours by public transport, which obviously includes some waiting times. So, four hours versus two hours by road, start to finish.
Who's kidding who with this madcap high-speed rail proposal? All of this money should be spent on what we really need, which is adequate health and education services. Very few people would save any noticeable time using the high-speed rail system to Sydney, and, when talking Newcastle to Sydney, some form of motorised transport is still the most efficient.
Maybe Melbourne to Sydney to Brisbane may have some merit for high-speed rail?
In response to Bruce Gain's letter ("Trump will bury US democracy", Letters, 30/1), let me be clear, I'm no Trump fan.
As I have said in previous letters, if Trump and Biden are the best that a nation with more than 300 million residents can come up, then they are in serious trouble politically. As someone who follows American politics, I find it hard to come to any other conclusion that the attacks directed at Trump are politically motivated.
He is being pursued by prosecutors elected on the "I'm going to get Trump come what may" platform. He is put in front of Democrat judges in states that are absolutely pro-Democrat, such as New York, even when the alleged crime did not happen in that state.
One charge brought against him is that he over-valued his property when applying for a loan. Who has not done that? The banks are not complaining, because the loans were repaid in full and on time. It's a Democrat prosecutor in a Democratic state who has brought the action against him.
I am not pro-Trump, I'm pro-democracy.
It should be a warning to everyone when Australia becomes a republic that we need to be very careful of the model we choose, because money buys you a presidency. We could end up with a Trump-style president.
We got a letter from the council advising us that they were going to plant trees on our footpath. What a great idea, we thought. We had the option of four types of trees. When we picked one and rang the council we were told that one wasn't for our area.
Moving on, we told the council that we were on a corner, the side road was alright but wasn't it unsafe to put a tree in front of a stop sign on the other road, which is busy, and under a power box on the power pole? Plus the NBN cables and gas pipes are on this footpath along with the main access box for cables. Then again, why were the trees on the side of the road where the power cables were and not the other side of the road?
We were told we had no control. Three trees would be planted on both streets. It is only a space of 12 and 13 metres (two approved driveways). We are seniors, and we will have to edge and mow around them. The decision was made, there would be no change.
About 2000 cattle and 15,000 sheep were loaded in Fremantle onto the MV Bahijah on January 5, bound for Jordan. The route was via the Red Sea, where the government and the exporters were well aware there was escalating conflict in the region.
Finally it was decided that this was too dangerous, and the ship remained stranded while decisions were made about what to do. It was decided to return the vessel to Fremantle, where it remains outside the port. Surely these poor animals will not remain on board to continue to their destination by another route, as the exporters suggest? What a disgraceful outcome that would be. The RSPCA declares this course of action to be absolutely unacceptable.
The Prime Minister must step in and use this opportunity to stop this cruel trade, as he promised.
I don't believe it. Even my doctor couldn't request an appointment for me online. All calls these days seem to go to a machine, and of course you never hear back. Humans are friendly and listen. Let's give people jobs, and you might get customers.
It's great to share our lord mayor's excitement at a live music event on The Foreshore ("Groovin the Moo lineup-up revealed", Herald, 1/2). Any chance of that clever covers band Scottie Neylon and the Fabricators getting a gig? You can't beat their versions of The Letter and Turning Japanese.
I am curious to know if inspections are carried out frequently at local pools? While I don't want to become known as the "Wallsend Whinger'', I have noticed over the past couple of weeks a build up of green algae on the tiles at our local pool, with black mould forming again in the men's shower change room. Surely someone must be held accountable? This pool is a wonderful facility, but the hygiene standards leave a lot to be desired. I hope someone can answer my question.
Darryl Tuckwell ("Tax cuts help those who need it", Letters, 27/1) has no problem with Labor's broken tax problem because it will help low-income earners (such as myself). That is not my idea of how democracy is meant to work. Surely those big earners who trusted Labor's pre-election promise are entitled at the very least to a humble apology from this divisive PM? Just like their broken carbon tax promise, this issue will bring the PM down if he doesn't own it. Seen Bill Shorten recently?
Peter Sansom ("National day of good, bad and ugly", Letters, 27/1), thank you for reminding us of Bob Hawke's statement in 1988, concluding with "We may do well to ponder why in the past we got it right and why we got it wrong. When we take responsibility for our past, we learn, become wiser and can move forward". Unfortunately, there seems to be an ever-widening division in our community instead of the much-touted "reconciliation".
