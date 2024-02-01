Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Letters

No gains from high-speed train to Sydney

By Letters to the Editor
February 2 2024 - 4:00am
We read frequently of the massive amount of money designated to determine the feasibility of the Newcastle to Sydney high-speed rail project. One recent report goes so far as to claim that this system will be built regardless of the eventual cost. Crazy.

