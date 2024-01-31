Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged firebug charged over recording intimate images without consent

Updated January 31 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN alleged firebug accused of sparking three fires in the Upper Hunter has been arrested again, this time for allegedly recording intimate images without consent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.