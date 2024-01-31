Alleged firebug charged over recording intimate images without consent

AN alleged firebug accused of sparking three fires in the Upper Hunter has been arrested again, this time for allegedly recording intimate images without consent.
Daniel Jay Tudor, 23, of Hunterview, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday charged with three counts of intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread and three counts of intentionally recording intimate images without consent.
Mr Tudor, who has been described as having a "level of intelligence of someone who is much, much younger than his years", has been repeatedly granted bail since being first charged with lighting fires in Singleton and Glenridding in August last year.
Police say emergency services were called to Rose Point Park at Singleton about 2pm on August 11 after reports of a grass fire.
The next day, at the same time, emergency services were called to another blaze at Sewerage Works Lane at Glenridding.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service worked together to extinguish both fires.
Following investigations, police arrested Mr Tudor at his Hunterview home about 90 minutes after the second fire.
He was taken to Singleton police station, charged and granted conditional bail by police.
Mr Tudor was on bail when he allegedly lit a third grass fire near the intersection of Wattle Ponds Road and Monterey Road at Wattle Ponds on October 3.
The State Crime Command's arson squad detectives arrested him a week later as part of Strike Force Tronto.
And the next day, despite police making a detention application, Mr Tudor was again released on bail under strict conditions, including a curfew and abstaining from alcohol.
Mr Tudor's fresh charges were adjourned for three weeks to see if the DPP is going to prosecute, while the arson related charges were adjourned until March.
