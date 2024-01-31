Bay cleared after wastewater overflow

A BAY at Lake Macquarie has been cleared for swimming and fishing after a wastewater overflow.
Hunter Water confirmed samples taken from Black Neds Bay had returned this week with clear results.
Crews have now removed signage warning people not to touch the water or have any direct contact with it.
"The water quality is safe for swimming and fishing," a Hunter Water spokesperson said.
The authority thanked the community for their patience while the area was confirmed to be safe again.
Hunter Water crews swiftly repaired a sewer main which broke and leaked into Black Neds Bay on January 25, but the water remained off-limits while testing was carried out.
The overflow of wastewater happened near the corner of Bowman Street and the Pacific Highway at Swansea but all of Black Neds Bay was under the warning due to tidal movements.
There is no ongoing risk to the public.
