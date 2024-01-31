Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Bay cleared after wastewater overflow

January 31 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture of a sign installed when there was a leak at Belmont Bay in June last year.
File picture of a sign installed when there was a leak at Belmont Bay in June last year.

A BAY at Lake Macquarie has been cleared for swimming and fishing after a wastewater overflow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.