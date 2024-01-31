Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Caravan erupts in flames, faulty gas fridge to blame

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FAULTY gas refrigerator has sparked a fierce fire that destroyed a caravan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.