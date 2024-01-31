Ella in element as NSW Amateur reaches pointy end

NEWCASTLE young gun Ella Scaysbrook is in her element - the pointy end of the NSW Amateur Championship.
The 17-year-old is seeded seventh and will take on Queenslander Godiva Kim in the first round of matchplay at Belmont on Thursday morning.
Amy Squires (Boat Harbour) also finished in the top 16 after 36 holes of stroke play was completed at Pacific Dunes on Wednesday. Seeded fifth, she will meet Indonesian Reicherin Hanslkie in the first knockout round.
Scaysbrook (75,74) is a beast when it comes to matchplay. Playing for NSW juniors, she completed the interstate series undefeated in the past two years.
"I love matchplay," Scaysbrook said. "I like that you are head to head with another player. If you have a bad hole, it's easier to recover."
Scaysbrook shot a three-over 74 at Pacific Dunes on Wednesday to be among five players at six over.
"Pacific Dunes is a tough course," Scaysbrook said. "I feel like I played better than the score reflected. It was one of those days where it could have been so much better."
Squires (72,77) also finished on 149, but was left to rue a poor back nine.
The 16-year-old had a share of the lead at two-over after a birdie at the par-five 11th hole.
However, she crashed down the stretch.
The round of 16 and quarter-finals will be held at Belmont on Thursday.
"It is a very gettable course if the wind stays down and you are hitting the ball well," Scaysbrook said.
"I qualified for the matchplay in the past two years but got knocked out in the first round each time. I'm more experienced now."
Belmont's Hamish Ellison missed out in a play-off for the 32-man matchplay.
After opening with a 74 at Pacific Dunes on Tuesday, Ellison added a one-under 71 at Belmont to improve to two over and tied for 26th.
He bogeyed the first play-off hole in which five players made par and secured a spot, leaving one place left. Ellison made par but two players shot birdies.
Declan O'Donovan (69,67), fresh from winning the Avondale Medal, is the top seed. The round of 32 and 16 will be held Thursday.
