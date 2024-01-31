Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Meet the Merewether kindies leaping into their first day at big school in 2024

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated January 31 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ned Roberts, Macauley Maunder, Charlotte York, Elle Hoadley, India Hoadley, Mali Bargwanna, and Coco Stackhouse are all set for their first day at The Junction Public School on Thursday next week. Picture by Marina Neil
Ned Roberts, Macauley Maunder, Charlotte York, Elle Hoadley, India Hoadley, Mali Bargwanna, and Coco Stackhouse are all set for their first day at The Junction Public School on Thursday next week. Picture by Marina Neil

The first day of school is a big one. There's a new big school uniform, your backpack and lunchbox to organise, new friends to make, and a whole schoolyard to navigate. But the incoming class of 2024 are ready to go next week when kindergarten classes begin on Thursday (now, it's just Mum and Dad who are feeling that soft apprehension as the little ones are suddenly all grown up).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.