Boy accused of threatening fast food workers with receipt spike

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with threatening two fast food workers at the KFC and Pizza Hut complex in Newcastle West.
Police were called to the Hunter Street restaurant about 12.35pm on Wednesday, January 31, after reports of an intimidation incident.
Officers at the scene were told two employees had been threatened by a boy wielding a "spiked object" - which the Newcastle Herald understands was a receipt holder - after they asked him to leave the premises.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene.
He was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged later that afternoon with one count of stalk or intimidate, intending fear of harm.
The 14-year-old boy was released by police on strict bail conditions.
He has been ordered to front a children's court on the charge in February.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police were seen heading to the KFC and Pizza Hut building on Hunter Street under lights and siren after the call for help came in, before speaking with witnesses outside Pizza Hut.
