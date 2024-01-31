Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Boy accused of threatening fast food workers with receipt spike

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 31 2024 - 6:18pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene near KFC and Pizza Hut on Wednesday, January 31. Picture by ACM
Police at the scene near KFC and Pizza Hut on Wednesday, January 31. Picture by ACM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with threatening two fast food workers at the KFC and Pizza Hut complex in Newcastle West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.