Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights rookie attracts interest from English Super League club

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated January 31 2024 - 9:21pm, first published 9:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armstrong, right, at pre-season training in December. Picture by Simone De Peak
Armstrong, right, at pre-season training in December. Picture by Simone De Peak

ROOKIE Newcastle Knights outside-back David Armstrong is in the sights of Super League club Leigh Leopards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.