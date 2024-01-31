Knights rookie attracts interest from English Super League club

ROOKIE Newcastle Knights outside-back David Armstrong is in the sights of Super League club Leigh Leopards.
The reigning Challenge Cup champions have expressed interest in signing the 22-year-old, who shapes as a back-up fullback option to Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga this season.
Armstrong, who is yet to make his NRL debut, was elevated into Newcastle's top-30 roster for 2024 after a standout NSW Cup campaign last year.
He has scored 18 tries in 23 NSW Cup appearances over the past two seasons, including 15 tries in 18 games last year.
The Newcastle Herald understands Leigh coach Adrian Lam has spoken with the Moree product, who is eligible for the Indigenous All Stars.
Multiple English media outlets have also reported Leigh's interest.
It remains to be seen whether the approach develops any further.
The Knights have one spot left in their top-30 roster this season.
