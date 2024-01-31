Callinan makes winning start to 2024 campaign in Hawaii

RYAN Callinan has made a winning start to his 2024 Championship Tour campaign, coming out on top in his opening heat at the Pipe Pro in Hawaii on Thursday (AEDT).
Surfing at the Pipeline break, the Merewether product (10.33) beat out Hawaiian native Imaikalani deVault (9.84) and South African veteran Jordy Smith (3.10) to comfortably advance to the round of 32.
After a low-scoring opening 15 minutes in the eight-to-10 foot swell, Callinan held a narrow lead from an early score of 3.50 but with 10 minutes remaining he and deVault simultaneously took off on a split peak to post their best scores.
The Hawaiian scored a heat-high 8.17 but a front-side tube earned Callinan 6.83 which was enough to remain in the lead when combined with his earlier score.
DeVault, despite surfing six waves - two more than Callinan and Smith - couldn't better his first-ride score of 1.67 to produce a higher two-wave total.
For finishing second, he advances to the round of 32 with Callinan, while Smith heads to the elimination round.
