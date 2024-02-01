Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'Is mindfulness really a big con': What are the best ways to manage stress?

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 1 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lots of people get stressed, but what do they do about it?
Lots of people get stressed, but what do they do about it?

A Newcastle-based citizen science study will aim to determine which stress management techniques work, given the lack of evidence on successful methods.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.