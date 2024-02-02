Clear imperative to honour heritage vision

It's encouraging to see in the Draft Newcastle City Centre Heritage Conservation Areas Review Report that City of Newcastle staff are now recognising the significance of the 'Old Town' Newcastle Heritage Conservation area, which extends from Newcastle Ocean Baths to Brown Street.
This is a crucial opportunity to offer something of heritage value to both locals and tourists. Like Fremantle, which preserved its heritage during the America's Cup, Newcastle too could have a similar heritage area.
However, there's a concerning situation at hand. Last year, a development application was submitted to significantly alter a concept approved in 2017, proposing additional building heights of three and five storeys. This application should have been rejected from the outset, with no concessions made for the involved party. The proposed changes are simply unacceptable.
It seems that the developer's consultants haven't fully considered how the increased height of these buildings will impact the Stockton foreshore, both day and night, and in turn, the heritage of Newcastle. These changes could mar the views of our heritage buildings and the Christ Church Cathedral. As a cathedral city, we must not let this happen.
If Heritage NSW is concerned and strongly recommends maintaining the significant views to and from the State Heritage Register-listed cathedral, then we should take note. This indicates the importance of retaining the landmark qualities and extraordinary setting of the cathedral.
I believe this developer is not respecting the Old Town Newcastle Heritage Conservation area, seemingly testing City of Newcastle. If this is approved, it will set a precedent that must not be allowed by the council.
In my opinion, the stupidity of the federal government could not be displayed any better than the burying of the Taipan helicopter fleet. One billion dollars worth of taxpayers' assets destroyed and put in a hole in the ground. Listening to Pat Conroy's response to questions regarding this pathetic decision was, I believe, like listening to a child confessing to a mistake. Surely these machines could have been sold? There are many in use by governments all over the world. The proceeds could have served the public well in many ways.
This action shows nothing but contempt for the Australian taxpayer, and a total lack of responsible decision-making from a government that has wasted billions and failed us miserably since it came to power.
Keolis Downer, how hard would it be to get your drivers to do their jobs and check that passengers flash their Opal cards when they board a bus?
Recent reports show that up to 70 per cent of passengers are not paying their way. It's probably higher on trams because passengers don't pass the driver as they board. I am only an occasional public transport passenger, but I am a full-time ratepayer and taxpayer and I am sick of subsidising thieves. I also always flash my Opal card as I board. I was taught that stealing is wrong and fare evasion is theft. Like most of my fellow citizens, I am sick of the BS where privatisation results in you getting lots of money for running our public assets and we, the public, get very little in return. Keolis Downer, please get your drivers to ensure passengers flash their Opal cards as they board. If that is too hard, rather than just taking the money for running our buses, how about employing a few inspectors to check passengers have paid?
Helen Smith ("Harbour swim's steep entry fee excludes many", Letters 30/1) makes a strong point. These community swims, fun runs, marathons, etc. started as opportunities for those interested to test their fitness and endurance against others at various levels, thus encouraging them to train accordingly.
A reasonable entry fee was charged to primarily cover the organisers' costs. Participation rates have increased substantially over at least 50 years, providing many health benefits and much enjoyment to participants. Unfortunately, entry fees have been burdened by "charity", placing participation beyond the financial capacity of many who cannot afford to donate to, or do not want to support, the imposed charity.
If people want to give to charities, they can do it directly. If they want to participate in community sporting fun for their own benefit, then let them do so without trying to extract their hard-earned money for unrelated or undesirable purposes.
In response to a letter from Paul Gabbott ("Hawke's words resonate", Letters, 2/2) that mentioned a statement from Bob Hawke about reconciliation, I also remember Hawke telling all of the nation that no Australian child would live in poverty. That didn't work out well either, especially for the kids and families still living in poverty. The one thing in life that we should all understand is that if you see a pollies lips move, he/she is lying.
Thank you Sonia Hornery for letting City of Newcastle (CON) know that their area of responsibility does not end at Shortland ("Grass is leaner on the other side", Herald 1/2). We are the forgotten suburb. Keep trolling and keep the people informed as we see nothing of the councillors from CON. Best we have an election coming up, eh?
If you can't get child care, fill out an eligibility application on the Department of Education website. Don't stop working or turn down shifts.
John Arnold ("Who benefits in culture wars?", Letters, 29/1), it seems to me that when it comes to their use of false threats, conservative politicians and media have mastered what is possibly the most key principle of marketing: create a problem that doesn't exist, then offer a solution to that problem.
I hope to see the Newcastle Herald honouring the majority of students who went back to schools this week, rather than the plug for private schools we saw on the front page ("They're off and running, reading and writing", Herald, 31/1). Public schools educate the majority of our kids and they deserve to be celebrated.
An edited paragraph in an opinion piece by Meryl Swanson in Friday's edition should have read: "The delegation to Canberra was a crucial opportunity to bridge the gap between the community and the policy-making process. Minister [Chris] Bowen offered this delegation an opportunity to share their concerns, insights, and recommendations. The delegation was tasked with providing a set of conditions that they could present to the minister for his consideration when determining the feasibility licences, essentially using this input to create parameters for proponents to work within."
