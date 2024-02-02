Clear imperative to honour heritage vision

Recent reports show that up to 70 per cent of passengers are not paying their way. It's probably higher on trams because passengers don't pass the driver as they board. I am only an occasional public transport passenger, but I am a full-time ratepayer and taxpayer and I am sick of subsidising thieves. I also always flash my Opal card as I board. I was taught that stealing is wrong and fare evasion is theft. Like most of my fellow citizens, I am sick of the BS where privatisation results in you getting lots of money for running our public assets and we, the public, get very little in return. Keolis Downer, please get your drivers to ensure passengers flash their Opal cards as they board. If that is too hard, rather than just taking the money for running our buses, how about employing a few inspectors to check passengers have paid?