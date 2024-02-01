Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Luxury lakefront home at Bolton Point eyes record-breaking price

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated February 2 2024 - 8:24am, first published February 1 2024 - 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This four-bedroom home at 4c Macquarie Street in Bolton Point is listed for sale with a guide of $3.25 million and $3.35 million. Picture supplied
This four-bedroom home at 4c Macquarie Street in Bolton Point is listed for sale with a guide of $3.25 million and $3.35 million. Picture supplied

A LAKEFRONT home in Bolton Point has hit the market with a price that could top the suburb record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.