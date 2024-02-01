Luxury lakefront home at Bolton Point eyes record-breaking price

A LAKEFRONT home in Bolton Point has hit the market with a price that could top the suburb record.
The modern four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 4c Macquarie Street is listed for sale for the first time with a guide of $3.25 million to $3.35 million.
That price would smash the suburb record of $3.05 million set in October 2022 following the sale of a tri-level seven-bedroom home at 8a Wattle Street which was transformed after an 18-month renovation.
Prior to that the top sale in the suburb was set in November 2020 after a buyer splashed $2.675 million on an ultra-modern waterfront property at 16 Wattle Street.
"A suburb record is what we are anticipating," Belle Property listing agent Mick Phillips said.
"That strip along Macquarie Street is quite exclusive and tightly-held, so it's not an area when a lot of properties turn over.
"Having that waterfront reserve aspect, there are some pretty impressive homes along there."
The property hit the market on Wednesday and the first open house inspection will be held on Saturday from 3pm to 4pm.
Mr Phillips is expecting interest from the Sydney market and buyers who already reside in the Lake Macquarie area.
"It is early days but from experience with these premium properties, we do see locals competing with out-of-area buyers as well," he said.
The two-storey house was built by the owners five years ago.
Set on 1750 square metres on waterfront reserve, the coastal-style house has an open-plan design upstairs that flows out to an alfresco area overlooking the lake.
"There is yacht racing out the front on the lake twice a week and this is something the owners love about the property," the agent said.
"One of their favourite things to do it sit back and watch the yachts passing by."
Upstairs there is a formal living room, three bedrooms (all with balcony access), two bathrooms and a courtyard, while the ground floor has an internal one-bedroom flat on a separate meter.
The flat includes a full kitchen, laundry facilities, a bathroom and a bedroom, plus a carport.
"Having it separately metered does help for the potential to have dual occupancy or it could be used as a teenager's retreat or granny flat," he said.
Mr Phillips said Bolton Point was emerging as a sought-after suburb of Lake Macquarie.
The area has experienced a surge in interest from out-of-area buyers since the pandemic.
"It is an area that some people previously might have turned their nose up at but now it seems to be much more considered as an up and comer," he said.
"The enquiry and engagement that we are getting is we are seeing a lot from Sydney at the moment."
The median house value in Bolton Point is $689,000, according to CoreLogic.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.