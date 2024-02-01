Injury setback, unexpected returns, import debut - AWPL arrives for Hurricanes

HUNTER Hurricanes men's coach Renae Burdack arrives at this weekend's Australian Water Polo League opener with mixed emotions - featuring an injury setback for captain Luke Dunford, unexpected returns of Sam Bloomfield and Matt Humby plus a debut for import Giorgio Alessandria.
Burdack, recently filling the role he had in the club's foundation season roughly two decades ago, has lost his skipper and goalkeeper to a knee issue for the early stages of 2024 with experienced campaigner Lachlan Walter now stepping up.
"We've had a few setbacks with personnel, most notably a knee injury to captain Luke Dunford who is most likely sidelined for at least the first half of the season," Burdack told the Newcastle Herald.
"Luckily we have good depth in our goalkeeping ranks so the plan is for Hurricanes stalwart Lachlan Walter to fill the void instead of sharing duties like he has done in recent seasons."
Bolstering the Hurricanes squad will be Bloomfield, Humby and Alessandria.
"Sam Bloomfield looked headed to play for Sydney Uni this season but has recommitted to the Hurricanes," Burdack said.
"We also welcome back ex-Australian junior star Matt Humby to the team along with our import Giorgio Alessandria from UCLA, the second ranked [college] team in the USA."
In back-to-back double headers (men's and women's games), Hunter host Drummoyne at Lambton Pool on Saturday and visit Sydney University on Sunday.
"It's a tough way to start the season, with games against the two grand finalists from Sydney Super League on the opening weekend, but it's a great opportunity to see where we are at," Burdack said.
