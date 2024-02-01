Iffland back on the double for second world-title shot in quick succession

LAKE MACQUARIE diver Rhiannan Iffland will look to claim back-to-back titles on the global stage in quick succession.
Fresh from securing a record-extending seventh straight King Kahekili trophy for women's cliff diving on the weekend, Iffland now turns her attention to representing Australia in Doha.
The 32-year-old from Nords Wharf arrives at the World Championships having clinched the last three gold medals for female high diving - 2017, 2019 and 2023.
According to Diving Australia, a record-team of five will fly the flag in the 20-metre platform event across both genders.
Iffland is joined by 2023 cliff diving podium finisher Xantheia Pennisi and series wildcard Emily Chinnock. Zac Picton and Chris Bednar have entered the men's competition.
The World Championships, including six aquatic categories, get underway in the Qatar capital on Friday. High diving is scheduled between February 13 and 15.
In the wake of Iffland's latest triumph, winning a postponed last-round event in Auckland on Sunday to cement her place on top of the Red Bull cliff diving leaderboard, she posted on social media: "It took time, patience and a whole lot of guts and determination ... I am extremely proud of this one ... it means the absolute world to this little girl from Lake Macquarie".
