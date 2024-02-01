Boat Harbour's Amy Squires rallies to reach quarter-finals at NSW Amateur

Boat Harbour golfer Amy Squires will fly the local flag on the penultimate day of the NSW Amateur Championships at Belmont, reaching the women's quarter finals.
Fifth-seed Squires will face Lara Thomsen when matchplay continues on Friday after accounting for Indonesia's Reicherin Hanslkie (2 & 1) in the round of 16.
She fought back from two shots down early, claiming five of the next eight between holes five and 12.
"I know after finishing my match today I'm more confident with my golf swing, more confident with my putting," Squires said.
"When I'm confident I can fire at the pin and I guess that's what you have to do in matchplay - just go for every pin unless the other player doesn't and you can lay up.
"I know this course pretty well and I know where it's good to go, where it's bad to go.
"So hitting it in the right spot and being confident and having no negative thoughts."
Squires feels "motivated" by the attendance of family members.
Newcastle 17-year-old Ella Scaysbrook was eliminated by Godiva Kim on Thursday after the first hole of a sudden-death play-off.
Rachel Lee, Annabelle Hutchings, Sienna Clarke, Rebecca Zhao and Sophie Eppelstun also stay in contention for the 2024 title.
In the men's field, Samuel Mukherjee is the sole international remaining while earlier stroke winner Declan O'Donovan and Coby Carruthers now clash after both surviving play-offs in Thursday's round of 16.
Jeff Pullen, Harrison Glenday, Kayun Mudadana, Andrew Kirkman and Vidur Subramaniam are the other still in the mix.
Quarters and semis take place in back-to-back sessions at Belmont on Friday with 36-hole finals set for Saturday.
