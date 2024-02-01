Sea Dragons slip through to T20 Summer Bash finals after midweek wash out

SEVEN teams are left battling it out for the last three spots in next month's T20 Summer Bash quarter-finals after the Sea Dragons secured safe passage with a wash out.
Rain stopped play during Wednesday night's clash between the Sea Dragons (University) and Kookaburras (Toronto) at No.1 Sportsground.
Having won the toss and elected to bat the Sea Dragons were 3-119 after 16.1 overs with Andrew Harriott unbeaten on 71.
The game never resumed, meaning both teams scored one point.
That was enough for the Sea Dragons (7), who have now completed their pool fixtures, to guarantee a play-off position in 2023-2024.
Flood (Maitland), Lions (Merewether), Magpies (Charlestown), Seagulls (Stockton), Tigers (Wallsend), Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield) and Whips (Belmont) all remain in the mix pending last-round results.
No.1 Sportsground hosts - Whips v Lions on Tuesday, Tigers v Waratahs on Wednesday, Flood v Seagulls on February 13, Rebels (Suburban Districts) v Magpies on February 14 and Hunter (Thoroughbreds) v Black Roses on February 21.
The top two from each pool go through automatically. They are joined by the two-best thirds. Quarter-finals are scheduled for March 3. Semis and decider at No.1 on March 10.
POOL A: Rosellas 9; Sea Dragons 7; Seagulls 6; Flood 3; Kookaburras 1.
POOL B: Black Roses, Sabres 9; Tigers, Waratahs 3; Thoroughbreds 0.
POOL C: Pumas 9; Lions, Magpies 6; Whips 3; Rebels 0.
