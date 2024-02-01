Major league dream still alive as Lachlan Wells relishes national title shot

NEWCASTLE'S Lachlan Wells still dreams of the big leagues.
A championship series with Adelaide Giants beckons over the next three days and a return to the national team later this month, but Wells' second shot in the professional ranks remains top priority.
The left-handed pitcher, 26, will start a contract with the Philladelphia Phillies in 2024 and hopes to eventually join twin brother Alex as a Major League Baseball representative.
"Obviously that's the end goal, getting to the top and playing in the big leagues," Wells told the Newcastle Herald.
"Seeing my brother do it and watching how cool it was for him, obviously I want to get up there myself and experience it for myself."
Wells, fresh from being named Australian Baseball League's MVP, will take to the mound for minor premiers and title holders Adelaide when they meet Perth Heat in a best-of-three decider.
Play starts in Perth on Friday and returns to Adelaide on Saturday. The last game, if required, is set for Adelaide on Sunday.
Having debuted for Sydney Blue Sox as a teenager, Wells has made the most of his "first full ABL season" and looks forward to "my first championship series".
"It might be my fourth or fifth ABL, but I've never played a full season because of going back and forth [to USA] for pro commitments," he said.
"Being my first championship series, feeling all of the emotions from nerves to excitement."
Wells will feature for Australia in two fixtures in Melbourne (February 17-18) before heading overseas to join the Phillies for spring training.
The Belmont product previously had a deal with the Minnesota Twins. Alex played MLB for Baltimore Orioles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.