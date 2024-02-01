Newcastle sporting codes wait to hear more on new concussion guidelines

Northern NSW Football chief executive Peter Haynes has welcomed new community and youth concussion guidelines but is yet to discuss with the sport's governing body how they could be implemented.
The guidelines, announced on Thursday by sports and medical officials, include a return-to-sport protocol aimed at ensuring a minimum three-week break between a concussion and the resumption of competitive contact or collision sport.
At least 14 days was recommended before returning to contact training.
No local sporting bodies contacted by the Newcastle Herald on Thursday had seen the guidelines.
"I haven't spoken to Football Australia yet," Haynes said.
"That conversation will come and I look forward to that conversation and we welcome the news around the guidelines, because anything that's going to improve player safety is a positive thing.
"We're committed to doing whatever we can and whatever we need to do to make sure people who are playing football, regardless of their quality or age or gender, are safe when they're doing it.
"So, I'll be interested to have that conversation soon with Football Australia and to see from a national perspective how they see the game rolling it out and then we'll implement whatever their national direction is."
Newcastle Rugby League general manager Adam Devcich offered no comment, but NSW Rugby League issued this statement on Thursday:
"The NSWRL supports the NRL's position on concussion and head trauma which is an incredibly important issue for all sports at all levels.
"The NSWRL is working closely with the NRL and the Australian Rugby League Commission, which is in the process of analysing the guidelines provided and will carefully consider how they may be applied to rugby league."
The Herald received no reply from the NHRU, and Wildfires general manager Stuart Pinkerton also declined to comment at this stage.
The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), in partnership with Sports Medicine Australia (SMA), launched its Concussion and Brain Health Position Statement 2024 on Thursday, alongside the Australian Concussion Guidelines for Youth and Community Sport.
The guidelines, developed in collaboration between the AIS, SMA, the Australasian College of Sport and Exercise Physicians, and the Australian Physiotherapy Association, used the most up-to-date, evidence-based information on concussion for athletes, parents, teachers, coaches and healthcare practitioners.
There has been growing concern in Australia and internationally about the incidence of sport-related concussion and the potential health ramifications for athletes.
"With concussion being a major issue in sport, it is imperative that all athletes, not just those competing at an elite level who have immediate access to team doctors, get the care and attention they need," SMA chief executive officer Jamie Crain said.
"These guidelines will help keep all young and community-based athletes safe.
"The fact they align with international concussion guidelines demonstrates that they are practical, robust and effective."
Many sports already have varied stand-down protocols or concussion guidelines.
The new guidelines are designed to provide clear and consistent guidance on concussion for parents, teachers, coaches, sideline staff and others involved in community sport.
The information is intended for the general public and for individuals participating in youth and community sports where healthcare practitioners are less likely to be available to diagnose and monitor symptom progression of individuals with concussion.
Speaking to Channel Nine, federal health minister Mark Butler also highlighted the importance of introducing concussion officers to "make sure that the kids or the adults in community sport are being followed up by ... medical experts".
The guidelines recommend return to learn and work activities should take priority over return to sport.
