Danielle Easey murder: man who dumped body will walk out of jail within the week

"When you were told by Carol of the savage attack on Danielle, did you turn the car around to render first aid?" Ms Collier asked. "Did you call the police or an ambulance? No. You did none of those things. You did nothing at all. You drove to your friend's house, destroyed evidence, and took drugs while my baby, my child lay either dying or dead. You didn't care one bit. You then wrapped her body and kept her in your car like she was nothing. She was something. She was someone special. Not only to me, but to everyone who knew her. And you threw her away like she was rubbish. You disgusting, evil person."

