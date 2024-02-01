Hunter inmates build new cells for Northern Territory jail

Hunter inmates are using their new trades skills to build modular cells for Northern Territory Correctional Services, as part of a rapid expansion of bed capacity at Alice Springs Correctional Centre.
NSW's Corrective Services Industries (CSI) has been contracted to deliver a 96-bed modular accommodation facility, with the first nine cells arriving on site this week after they were trucked from St Heliers Correctional Centre in the Upper Hunter.
Corrective Services NSW acting commissioner Leon Taylor said the partnership would provide ongoing education and sustainable employment opportunities for inmates, while rapidly delivering quality accommodation facilities in Alice Springs.
"CSI has a proven track record for delivering quality accommodation solutions at a quick pace, and was last year recognised for its contribution to housing solutions following disastrous flooding in Northern NSW," Mr Taylor said.
"This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to provide safe and effective housing solutions to Alice Springs while facilitating meaningful work experience for inmates in the field of construction."
The accommodation facility will include 48 cells, large communal spaces, an officer's post and additional storage rooms.
Each cell will house two beds, a shared computer desk and chair, shower, toilet, sink and shelving, designed to maximise staff and inmate safety.
During construction, inmates build skills in engineering, welding and metalwork, plumbing, joinery while inmates who gained dogging qualifications in custody assist with craning the modules onto trucks ahead of delivery.
Corrective Services Industries director Blake Conwell said this partnership was an opportunity for CSI to showcase an ability to manufacture and deliver complex, high-quality accommodation solutions to other departments and jurisdictions.
"The skills and qualifications inmates gain when undertaking projects such as this provide them with an increased opportunity to gain meaningful employment when they exit custody," Mr Conwell said.
"Importantly, this contributes to the overall goal of reducing reoffending; it is a testament to all staff and inmates involved in this project."
Corrective Services Industries is the commercial arm of Corrective Services NSW and operates more than 100 business units and service industries teams across NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.