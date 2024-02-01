Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Knights fan day: meet the men and women preparing to defend the kingdom

By Newsroom
February 1 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best and new English recruit Will Pryce share a laugh at training. Picture by Simone De Peak
Bradman Best and new English recruit Will Pryce share a laugh at training. Picture by Simone De Peak

Fans will have the opportunity to rub shoulder pads with the men and women pulling on the boots for the Newcastle Knights this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.