Knights fan day: meet the men and women preparing to defend the kingdom

Fans will have the opportunity to rub shoulder pads with the men and women pulling on the boots for the Newcastle Knights this season.
The FanFest kicks off on Friday, February 2, at McDonald Jones Stadium from 4.30pm to 7pm.
Punters will get the chance to meet the team's newest recruits - including English exports Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pyrce - and catch up with their favourite Knights player, with an autograph station operation on the day.
The full 2024 NRL playing squad will appear to meet fans from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
Knights members who have their membership card will be invited to take part in a tour of the NRL change rooms. Tours will kick off at 4:30pm and will roll continuously throughout the event.
The tours will be led by Knights Old Boys, giving members an exclusive look behind the scenes of where the team prepares on game day. The team's new 2024 jerseys will also be available from the official mechanise outlet.
The Knights' preseason is well underway, as the men look to crack the top four after finishing fifth in 2023 and the women look for their third title in as many years.
