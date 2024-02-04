Council should plant trees at our beaches for natural shade

The government is slowly running out of "Peter to pay Paul" scenarios, giving with one hand then knowingly taking it away with the other. Increasing the tax on alcohol will achieve two things: people will drink more at home and publicans will reduce staff, because of fewer patrons. Watch the government use this as a tactic to win votes by promising to reduce fuel, income and alcohol taxes in order to say they are focused on easing the cost of living. All this tax increase will achieve is higher unemployment.