Your Weekender reads: Central Coast adventures; IVF journey; war medal mystery solved; hot concerts and much more

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, February 3.
Daniel Scott gets up close with his 'spirit animal', the pelican, as he explores some easy adventures just down the road from Newcastle.
The mystery owner of a WWI medal washed up on a Newcastle beach has been identified. Mike Scanlon has the story.
Doctors discovered they both suffered from fertility issues.
Get ready to rock, croon and swoon. Here are the hottest acts on their way to the Hunter.
Markets, A-League and Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo.
