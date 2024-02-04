British pop legends Take That are coming to the Hunter Valley

Former boy band and UK pop legends Take That are bringing their live show, This Life on Tour, to Bimbadgen in the Hunter Valley in November.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will perform the songs that made them superstars in the early '90s and kicked off a fanatical "boy band" craze worldwide - songs like Back For Good, Could It Be Magic, Relight My Fire, Pray and Everything Changes - as well as songs from their new album This Life.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ricki-Lee are the support acts. Sophie's early-2000 hit Murder On The Dancefloor has enjoyed a renaissance in recent months and is racing up the charts due to its inclusion in the final scene of Emerald Fennell's film Saltburn. She first found fame on DJ Spiller's 2000 track Groovejet.
"We are so looking forward to coming back to Australia and New Zealand later this year, our first live shows over there since 2017," Take That said in a statement.
"It's going to be great to see everyone again and perform the songs from our new album This Life, as well as all the favourites, and a few surprises! We can't wait ... see you all soon."
Formed as a five-piece in 1989, Take That enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at No.2 and No.1 respectively. Third album Nobody Else sold more than 6 million copies and topped the charts in 11 countries.
The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for The Ultimate Tour in 2015. This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history, with Take That going on to release three No.1 albums in just four years.
Robbie returned for the 2011 Progress Live tour and Take That broke UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time. More than 1 million tickets were sold in less than 24 hours.
Jason Orange left the band in 2014 and the following year the remaining three members released album III, followed by 2017's Wonderland, which were certified platinum and gold respectively.
The band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of Odyssey in 2018, a greatest hits album of re-imagined versions of some of the biggest tracks from their three-decade career. The album entered the charts at No.1 and was followed by a 38-date, sold-out UK and European stadium and arena tour in 2019.
Released last year, Take That's ninth studio album, This Life, stormed to No.1 on the UK charts and was the biggest-selling album from a UK artist in 2023.
