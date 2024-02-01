Manhunt after robber threatens employees with sword

A MANHUNT is under way after two employees were threatened with a sword during a hold-up last night.
Police were called to a business on Belmont Street at Swansea at just after 10pm on Wednesday, January 31, after reports of an armed robbery.
Lake Macquarie officers were told at the scene that a man threatened two male employees, aged 17 and 21, with a sword.
He stole a cash stash from the business and ran from the scene, according to police.
No one was injured in the armed robbery, a NSW Police spokesman confirmed.
Investigators have appealed for the public's help as they work to track down the assailant.
Anyone with information has been urged to immediately contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
The offender was described as being about 30 years old, with blue eyes, and was wearing a grey hooded jumper and black pants at the time.
