A new era as first class of Year 7 begins at St Francis Xavier at Hamilton

When best friends, Jacob Flynn and Calum Van Huisstede jumped on their bikes and rode off for school on Thursday, it didn't feel like an historic moment, but it was.
The boys were among the first Year 7 students to begin high school at St. Francis Xavier College at Hamilton after a major overhaul of the Newcastle Catholic system revealed in 2022.
The Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle said the change would occur in a "staged and planned way" over the next five years, beginning this year when the first cohort of Year 7 students began studying with the seniors in Year 11 and 12 on Thursday.
Both of Jacob's parents attended the school as seniors, and his older sister, Ayla, began Year 11 on Thursday as well, and now the young AFL-mad teen - the youngest of three Flynn children who is bound for the AFL Swans Academy this year - was eager to make his mark on the school.
"I was excited to see the future and the journey that the school holds for him," Jacob's mum, Lauren, said, "But I'm a little bit sad that he's growing up. He and Cal rode their bikes and met some mates along the way and then they went off to school."
Callum's mum, Julia Van Huisstede, praised the effort of the school to prepare the new generation of students and make the transition to high school as smooth as possible.
"It really didn't even feel like the first day of school," she said, "We stood there and couldn't believe it. The school has done such an incredible job leading up today ... they were just so comfortable with the whole environment, it was easy."
Both Callum and Jacob are keen sportsmen, looking forward to PDHE classes, and Cal is an emerging mathematician.
Mrs Van Huisstede said it was a history-making grade and said the opportunity for the first class of younger students to have the chance to learn alongside the seniors would be an important step.
"Callum has come home just bubbling about what a great day it was and all about his teachers and basketball at lunchtime. Isn't that what you want from your kids, to come home happy?"
Greg Ptolemy, the school's principal, was looking forward to a new era for the school: "It's a significant milestone to have Year 7 starting at St Francis Xavier's College and we're excited for the many possibilities that await as we undertake this learning journey together," he said.
