Newcastle Knights add young tyro to club's leadership group

ACTIONS will always speak louder than words for Leo Thompson.
But in a sign of how far the 23-year-old front-rower has come since joining the Newcastle Knights two seasons ago, he has been added to the club's leadership group.
Signed on spec from the Canberra Raiders without a single NRL game to his name, Thompson has proceeded to establish himself as a regular in Newcastle's starting pack, as well as representing New Zealand in three Tests at the end of last season, including a memorable 30-0 triumph against Australia.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald Thompson's elevation was an indication of how highly he is regarded by his peers.
"Leo has a physical presence unlike anything I've ever seen," O'Brien said.
"He has earned a tremendous amount of respect first and foremost from his teammates and staff through his actions every day. However, he is also very good at delivering a point to the team that isn't blurred with too many words, just direct and to the point on what is needed.
"The best part is he holds himself to a very high standard, which allows him to be direct ... it makes sense that he be elevated to our leadership group."
O'Brien said it was a "proud moment" for everyone at the club when the Kiwis chose Thompson to lead their traditional pre-match haka before the three Tests last year.
While he arrived at the Knights as a virtual unknown, the former rugby union convert was always confident he would make the grade.
"It was always in my mind to reach these levels, and now I want to keep improving my game," Thompson said.
"I've always believed in myself, and I always aim high when I go for something.
"That's just the way I play my game."
He said the international experience he gained last year, when he trained and played alongside world-class middle forwards such as James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Joseph Tapine and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, would help fast-track his development.
"It was a huge buzz for me," he said.
"I've taken a lot of confidence out of that three-week camp with the Kiwis and I'm going to bring that to our team this year.
"I learned a lot about the way they prepare for games and hopefully that helps make me a better player."
As for the thrill of leading the haka, he said: "That was huge for me and my family. I'm a proud Maori and my family are proud Maoris. For them to see me lead the haka, that was a huge honour."
He is hoping to represent the Maori for the second consecutive year in the annual pre-season clash with the Indigenous All Stars later this month.
"If I get picked, then 100 per cent I'll play," he said.
"That's one of my favourite games I've played in, in my career, and I'd love to do it again."
And in a prediction that will leave rival forwards nervous, Thompson said his twin brother Tyrone - a Super Rugby front-rower who has signed to join the Knights next year - could be just as effective as he has been.
"I think he'll fit right in," he said.
"We play pretty much the same. I'm probably a little bit faster than him.
"I think he'll be suited to being a prop more than I am, to be honest.
"I started out in the centres and moved my way in.
"He's more of a traditional prop than I am. He was probably better than I was, when we were younger."
