Jets goalie Ryan Scott keeping the faith in race for play-offs

GOALKEEPER Ryan Scott admits the Newcastle Jets have little margin for error if they hope to feature in this season's play-offs.
With 12 rounds to play, the Jets trail the top six by five points and need no reminding that they can scarcely afford to slip any further off the pace.
"It's getting towards crunch time," Scott told the Newcastle Herald ahead of Saturday's clash with second-placed Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"I feel like we've been just a game or a game and a half outside the six for quite a while now, but at this time of year we can't afford for that gap to get any bigger.
"If we want to be making the finals, we need to be picking up points, especially at home."
The Victory are the A-League's only unbeaten team, after posting six wins and eight draws from their first 14 games, and coach Rob Stanton has challenged his players to become the first side to lower their colours.
"It's a big task ahead, but we're at home and we'll be doing everything we can to win the game," Scott said.
The 28-year-old has played in every game for Newcastle this season, a pleasant change from his previous two years at Western United, during which he made only one appearance.
"I obviously hadn't played much in the last couple of years, but I got an opportunity and I'm really enjoying my time here," he said.
"Obviously we'd like to be winning more games. That's high on the to-do list.
"But personally I'm enjoying the change, happy to be playing each week, and just trying to string some consistent performances together."
Scott produced a number of outstanding saves in last week's 2-1 loss to Wellington Phoenix that helped the Jets avoid an even bigger scoreline.
"I was happy with my performance," he said.
"I made a couple of good saves, but I guess that's what I'm there to do. When you review the game, there are always things you can do better."
