Luxury lakefront home tipped to break Bolton Point suburb record

BOLTON Point could be the next suburb to deliver a record-breaking sale.
A luxury home built five years ago on waterfront reserve in the Lake Macquarie suburb hit the market this week with a guide of $3.25 million to $3.35 million with Belle Property.
The record price paid for a house in Bolton Point is $3.05 million.
At the other end of the scale, a run-down cottage in Mayfield is expected to attract strong interest from buyers when it goes to auction in February.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property is listed with Wilton Lemke Stewart with a guide of $530,000.
"It's the cheapest house in the city," listing agent Jesse Wilton said.
Another fixer-upper has hit the market however, this property is hidden in the wilderness at Wollombi.
The off-grid property is for sale with Garry Musgrove at Musgrove Realty who described the house as one of most unique he had listed in the area.
The property includes an unfinished house that the owner has spent decades building piece by piece using recycled materials and handmade mud bricks.
Property prices are up across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie after house values recorded a slight rise in January.
According to CoreLogic's Home Value Index, house prices in the region increased 0.1 per cent.
"It is pretty clear some momentum has come out of the marketplace," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
Two properties in Coal Point have earned the sellers huge gains.
A four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with direct waterfront access sold for $3.3 million with Avery property Professionals, delivering growth of $1.1 million in four years.
Meanwhile, another seller in Coal Point more than doubled their earnings following the $2.925 million sale of their waterfront home.
If you love historic properties, check out this new listing in Paterson.
The former St Paul's Anglican Church rectory is on the market after being transformed into a grand four bathroom home.
It's on the market with a guide of $1.2 million.
A total of 72 houses in Fletcher have sold for seven figures since 2019.
Five years after achieving its first sale above $1 million, the suburb's median price for a house has grown to $916,665.
Now another property is looking to fetch a big sale in the growing suburb, with interest around the $1.4 million region", according to listing agent Luke Morrison.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
