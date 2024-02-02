Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Shot in the arm': New junior doctors for the Hunter to boost workforce

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated February 2 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Hunter-New England public health system will get a boost this month, with 109 junior doctors to begin on-the-job training.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.