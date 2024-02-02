Sydney man denies knowing about ice, cash hidden in secret compartments

A SYDNEY man who travelled to Newcastle in a car with a kilogram of methamphetamine and $40,000 cash secreted in two hidden compartments has denied a string of serious drug supply charges.
Jae Son, 31, was represented by solicitor Mark Ramsland when he appeared in Newcastle District Court and pleaded not guilty to four counts, including supplying a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
He remains on bail and will face a trial in February, 2025.
Detectives in January last year formed Strike Force Eurack to track the movements and listen into the conversations of Mr Son and his mate, 31-year-old Kevin Song.
And they were watching on March 22 when the pair travelled from Sydney Olympic Park to Newcastle in a red Honda Accord belonging to Mr Song's mother.
The pair drove around Newcastle, stopping a few times before they pulled into an underground car park off Hunter Street about 12.25pm.
Earlier that day, a surveillance device had picked up what sounded like a spare tyre being dropped and a nut being fastened, prompting detectives to search the boot and pull out the spare.
Underneath the tyre police found a hidden compartment allegedly containing two bags of methamphetamine totalling 890 grams and $37,000 in cash.
In a second hidden compartment near the centre console of the Honda, police allegedly found two mobile phones and $4000 in cash.
The pair were arrested and denied any knowledge of the drugs or cash, telling police they were in Newcastle to conduct a house inspection.
A few days later police searched Mr Son's apartment at Sydney Olympic Park and his Mercedes parked downstairs, allegedly finding a bag containing another 490 grams of methamphetamine and 13 grams of cocaine.
Mr Son has also pleaded not guilty to two supply charges relating to that search and his trial next year is expected to run for about a week.
He remains behind bars and will be sentenced in April.
