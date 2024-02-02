Squires sets sights on NSW junior selection

BOAT HARBOUR teenager Amy Squires has set selection in the NSW junior team as a target after a breakthrough summer which culminated with defeat in the quarter-final of the NSW Amateur at Belmont on Friday.
Squires went down 3 and 2 to fellow teenager Lara Thomsen (Wollongong), who took control with two late birdies.
It was the first-time 16-year-old Squires has qualified for the matchplay, where she was seeded fifth.
"I am pretty positive about today," Squires said. "I played well but I couldn't get a putt to drop all day. I was hitting fairways and greens and two-putting. I didn't hit bad putts but I just couldn't sink any.
"When you can't sink putts, you can't have birdies. Lara had a few birdies late in the match and it was hard to get back from that. I know Lara played well and she deserved it."
Squires and Thomsen have come through Jack Newton Junior Golf together.
"It was hard against my best friend. We are both very competitive," she said. "We had the same thought process and didn't talk much throughout the round. It was weird."
Squires plans to use the NSW Amateur experience as a springboard.
"I'm aiming to make the state junior team," she said. "I feel more confident about this year after playing some big tournaments and getting some good results."
Thomsen lost the semi-final on the 19th hole to No.1 seed Rachel Lee.
Lee will play Queenslander Godiva Kim in the final at Belmont today.
Top seed Declan O'Donovan will play No.30 Andrew Kirkman in the men's final.
