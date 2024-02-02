Newcastle's Jason Deamer confident Hard To Say can continue rise up ranks

NEWCASTLE trainer Jason Deamer feels Hard To Say has every chance of success when joining group 3 company at Rosehill on Saturday.
The four-year-old gelding, fresh off a Magic Millions appearance and having clocked four wins from as many starts last preparation, will carry 53 kilograms from barrier three in a seven-field Southern Cross Stakes (1200 metres).
As of Friday lunchtime, Hard To Say ($4.20) was ranked second favourite on TAB fixed odds behind Annabel Neasham-prepared Lady Laguna ($2.25).
"He's trained on well since the Gold Coast run and I'm very happy with him," Deamer told the Newcastle Herald.
"He kept improving all the way [last preparation] and he's learning to do things right now, racing very consistently.
"It looks like a nice race tomorrow - small field, light weight and good barrier."
Hard To Say debuted at the races in October, 2021, and tasted a breakthrough victory just over 12 months later.
Since a second career salute in January last year, Hard To Say has only missed out three times.
Four straight wins began with a metropolitan Midway on August 5, followed by back-to-back spring results in Brisbane and the benchmark 100 Choisir on November 7.
Hunter apprentice Dylan Gibbons has the ride.
Deamer's duo Jack Duggan and Major Artie are split - respectively racing Canterbury on Friday night and Rosehill on Saturday.
Nathan Doyle-trained The Eyes Have It teams up with Gibbons for an all-Novocastrian affair in the group 3 Widden Stakes (1100m). Dalaalaat and Rush Hour run later in the program.
Newcastle's Kris Lees has import Age Of Sail, son of Frankel, backing up in a benchmark 78 handicap (2000m) after an Australian debut last month.
Scone trainer Brett Cavanough has both Stay Safe and Proud With Pride coming off last-start wins in the Highway Plate (1500m) at Rosehill on Saturday.
