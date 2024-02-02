Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle's Jason Deamer confident Hard To Say can continue rise up ranks

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated February 2 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE trainer Jason Deamer feels Hard To Say has every chance of success when joining group 3 company at Rosehill on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.